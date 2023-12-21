Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $69.09 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $581.30 million and $69.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001753 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 611,009,718 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.