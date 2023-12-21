Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $69.09 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $581.30 million and $69.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001753 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000992 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 611,009,718 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
