TerraClassicUSD Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $312.38 million and $37.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005785 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,791,476 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,816,062 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

