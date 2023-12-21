TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $317.29 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $317.29 million and approximately $43.93 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00108702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00025687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005811 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,789,047 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,812,723 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

