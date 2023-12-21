Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Shares Up 8.9%

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.
