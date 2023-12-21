The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 on January 26th

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3651 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.4% annually over the last three years.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 16,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,785. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

