The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $297.08. The company had a trading volume of 214,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average is $285.58. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

