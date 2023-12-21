The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on January 26th

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1394 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.0% per year over the last three years.
The European Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
