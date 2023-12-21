The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on January 26th

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1394 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

