The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.79. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 10,876 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.