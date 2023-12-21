The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.