The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.
The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,582. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
