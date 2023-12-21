Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.13 and last traded at 0.12. 269,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 202,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is 0.28.

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

