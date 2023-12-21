Threshold Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Threshold has a market cap of $256.38 million and $13.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,935.08 or 1.00032325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02503334 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $13,371,585.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.