Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2738 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Tiger Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TBLMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

