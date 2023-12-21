Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2738 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Tiger Brands Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:TBLMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.56.
About Tiger Brands
