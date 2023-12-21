TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.63

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 87819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $241,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $176,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,943,649. Insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $699,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel



TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

