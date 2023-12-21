Timothy J. Barberich Purchases 28,830 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TCRX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 521.60%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX
TScan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TScan Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.