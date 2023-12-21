Timothy J. Barberich Purchases 28,830 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 521.60%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.