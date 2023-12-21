Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 18,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 48,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $891.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 252.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

