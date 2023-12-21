Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 3,286 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 694,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSQ

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.