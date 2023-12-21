Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 3,286 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 694,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE TSQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
