Ultra Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and $1.38 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.48 or 0.00530633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00113263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023237 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00025942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.25220599 USD and is up 4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,004,899.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.