UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.29 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $48.09 million and $15.29 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.09 or 0.00109623 BTC on popular exchanges.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 47.97339799 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,967,664.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

