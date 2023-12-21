Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Volume Tops $144,786.72

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00013120 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $57.56 million and $144,786.72 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

