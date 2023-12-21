Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 82,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 261,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

