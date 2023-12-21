Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stake Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $309.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

