Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 4,034,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,506. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.