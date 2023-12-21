Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2249 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. 1,978,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,179. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,964,000 after buying an additional 167,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

