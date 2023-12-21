Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2617 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 886.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

