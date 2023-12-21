Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2539 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTES. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

