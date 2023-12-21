Verge (XVG) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Verge has a total market cap of $58.30 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,532.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00528312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00399274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00112950 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

