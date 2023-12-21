Vertcoin One Day Volume Reaches $15,002.34 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $15,002.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,503.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00161659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00532291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00398471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00112954 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,332,272 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.