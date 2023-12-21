Vertcoin Trading Up 13.9% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $13,709.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,937.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00162113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.00532969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00394201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00113155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,334,235 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

