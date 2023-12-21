Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 18,069 shares.The stock last traded at $50.55 and had previously closed at $50.35.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 42.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.