Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.64 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $47.64 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00108814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00025895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,962,138 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.