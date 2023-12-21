Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.76

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.14%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

