Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 450,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 427,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -1.05.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

