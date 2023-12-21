Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fluence Energy (FLNC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) recently:

12/11/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2023 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

11/30/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2023 – Fluence Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

10/24/2023 – Fluence Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

