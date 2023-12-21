Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 1,901,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,363,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.