Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $622.38 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

