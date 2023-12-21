Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $133.24

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and traded as high as $143.18. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $142.29, with a volume of 9,926 shares trading hands.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

