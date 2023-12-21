Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $297.21

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.21 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 305.50 ($3.86). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 303.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 608,219 shares.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30,227.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Worldwide Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Worldwide Healthcare’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

