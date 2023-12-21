Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Shares Up 6.3%

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.39. 42,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 529,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.
Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
