XYO Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $77.76 million and $1.21 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00570296 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,226,601.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

