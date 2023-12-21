Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

