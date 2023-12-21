Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Up 11.1%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Yorkton Equity Group Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

About Yorkton Equity Group

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

