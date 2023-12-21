Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Up 2.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85. 183,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 242,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.