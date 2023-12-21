Zambesigold Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $26.53 million and $120,809.71 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.

Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.

Zambesigold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

