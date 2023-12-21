Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $29.34

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $479.11 million and $70.04 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $29.34 or 0.00067403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

