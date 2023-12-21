Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. 861,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,149,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,702 shares of company stock valued at $126,809 in the last ninety days. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,812,000 after buying an additional 1,868,870 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after buying an additional 723,654 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zeta Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after buying an additional 379,508 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

