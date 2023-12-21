Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 32,342 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 103,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 283,404 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 51.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 341.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

