1,780 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.21. 2,034,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.