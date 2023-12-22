2,673 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,467. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

