39,431 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 615,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.95. 318,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

