42-coin (42) Price Tops $45,870.35 on Top Exchanges

42-coin (42) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, 42-coin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $45,870.35 or 1.05144204 BTC on popular exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $452.37 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00164800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

